Truck fire on Cunningham Hwy

AFTERMATH: Half the vehicle was severely damaged in the blaze.

Emergency services are responding to a truck carrying dog food that caught on fire on the Cunningham Hwy just past Freestone Creek.

The fire caused severe damage to the second half of the two-trailer vehicle.

A large portion of the concrete guardrail over Freestone Creek had also been wiped from the road, but it is unknown if this damage is related to the incident.

A spokesperson from Warwick fire brigade said the cause of the incident was unclear.

Fire crews from Warwick, Freestone, Allora and Maryvale attended the scene.

Attending ambulance officers assessed the male driver of the vehicle but said he cleared the truck quite quickly so was uninjured.

No one else was injured as a result of the fire.