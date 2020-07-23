Menu
QUICK THINKING: A QFES truck was on scene at the truck fire last night.
Truck fire on major Southern Downs highway

Tessa Flemming
23rd Jul 2020 8:00 AM
EMERGENCY services have attended the scene of a truck fire on a major Inglewood highway this morning.

At 1am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the intersection of Cunningham Highway and Tomkins St where a truck was reportedly ablaze.

According to a QFES spokesman, the one crew was there with Inglewood police.

“The driver reportedly separated the prime mover from the trailer and used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out,” he said.

“We also did to cool the brake drums to make sure the fire was extinguished.”

The driver was uninjured.

QFES left the scene by 1.35am.

Warwick Daily News

