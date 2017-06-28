UPDATE 2.15pm: No one was injured as a result of the truck rollover on Cunningham Hwy earlier today.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a man was assessed on the scene but did not need to be transported to hospital.

Warwick police said investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Senior Constable Steve Gibb said it would take a while to move the truck.

"Main Roads have taken over traffic control but the highway is still open," he said.

INITIAL 12.45pm: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Cunningham Hwy which has caused a truck to roll over.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said crews would attend to one male patient who had managed to escape from the truck.

She said crews were called to the scene at Tregany at 12:30pm.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.