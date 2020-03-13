Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCK ROLLOVER: The man was declared uninjured shortly after an ambulance arrived on the scene.
TRUCK ROLLOVER: The man was declared uninjured shortly after an ambulance arrived on the scene.
News

Truck rollover on New England Highway

Georgie Hewson
13th Mar 2020 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has escaped uninjured after his truck rolled this morning on the New England Highway just outside of Warwick.

The man, believed to be in his thirties was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Services who arrived shortly after the roll at 7.17am.

He required no further treatement or transportation to hospital

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the vehicle appeared to be a laundry carrier truck.

Police, Fire and Ambulances were on the scene and the road was since cleared.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        premium_icon Pandemic looms large over Warwick agricultural industry

        Rural COVID-19 is already disrupting operations of exporters such as John Dee, but new calculations predict greater challenges to come.

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late...

        VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Warwick’s cutest dog

        News FROM sombrero wearers to farm pups, Warwick sure does have some cute dogs, but...

        Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        premium_icon Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

        News A Southern Downs family business is set to take beers back to a ‘country flavour’...