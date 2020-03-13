Truck rollover on New England Highway

TRUCK ROLLOVER: The man was declared uninjured shortly after an ambulance arrived on the scene.

TRUCK ROLLOVER: The man was declared uninjured shortly after an ambulance arrived on the scene.

A MAN has escaped uninjured after his truck rolled this morning on the New England Highway just outside of Warwick.

The man, believed to be in his thirties was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Services who arrived shortly after the roll at 7.17am.

He required no further treatement or transportation to hospital

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the vehicle appeared to be a laundry carrier truck.

Police, Fire and Ambulances were on the scene and the road was since cleared.