Truck rolls over on Southern Downs

UPDATE: THE driver of a truck that rolled over on the Southern Downs this afternoon is being transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition with a possible collarbone injury.

The incident happened at about 3.30pm on the Millbrooke Back Plains Road.

The truck was carrying 20 tonnes of grain.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a truck rollover north of Pratten.

Early reports indicate the truck has rolled on Millbrook Back Plains Rd.

There are serious concerns after the 000 caller indicated the driver of the truck had been thrown through the windscreen of the vehicle.