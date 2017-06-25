TAKEN: A gas truck stolen from Warwick Gas Supplies was seen driving away from the scene at about 11pm last night.

A GAS bottle truck was seen fleeing Warwick Gas Supplies last night after it was stolen along with about $4000 worth of cash.

Owner Lance Farrell was altered to the trouble when a friend rang him at about quarter past 11 last night.

"The gates were in the middle of the road," he said.

"They broke into the office and ransacked that place, made a mess of it.

"Got the spare key out of there and drove the truck through the gate."

Two businesses operate on the site, Warwick Gas Supplies and L & C Farrell Welding.

Mr Farrell said a safe was also taken as well as some change from the cash draw, totalling about $4000.

He said he must spend time re-organising the office in light of the damage caused.

"All the paperwork has been pulled out of the books," he said.

"Over 6,000 will have to be put into alphabetical order.

"It'll take me three or four days to a week to fix all that up again."

Mr Farrell said there had been attempts made to break into the business before, but he had never been affected this severely.

"It's going to set us back in business," he said.

"We'll be suffering for weeks now until we get another truck."

Warwick police said the stolen vehicle was seen leaving the scene at about 11pm last night and is still missing.

The Criminal Investigation Branch are working on the incident.

Police encourage anyone who may have seen the gas bottle truck or has any other information to come forward.

Contact can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.