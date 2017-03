A TRUCK has reportedly ignored warning signs and driven into floodwaters.

Emergency services are responding to the call of a truck that is reportedly stuck in floodwaters on Leyburn Clifton Rd.

The driver is reported o have ignored road closure signs and driven into water.

It is unclear at this stage whether responding crews will be able to reach the driver.

Southern Downs Regional Council has urged all drivers to remember - if it's flooded, forget it