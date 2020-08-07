BREAKING: Truckie fighting for life after fiery crash

The charred remains of a semi trailer from which the driver was pulled to safety as it burned following a two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale, on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE DRIVER of a semi trailer involved in a fiery three truck crash on the Bruce Highway about 37km south of Miriam Vale on Wednesday night is fighting for his life in hospital.

The incident occurred about 11.15pm in thick fog and smoke at Granite Creek.

Two trucks, one headed northbound and the other southbound, had collided, with the northbound semi crashing into the back of a refrigerated B-double, before both prime movers involved in the initial incident burst into flames.

Claytons towing at work clearing the wreckage of a fiery two truck crash on the Bruce Highway, 37km south of Miriam Vale on August 5. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Shocked drivers approaching the scene sprung into action and dragged the two drivers away from their flaming rigs to safety, until paramedics arrived.

The two men aged 42 and 54 were initially taken to Gladstone Hospital, before being airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

The younger driver, who was alight when he was dragged away from his truck, remains in a critical condition, a Queensland Health spokeswoman said.

The older driver is now in a stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said he was initially listed as being in a serious condition.

Drone photos of a truck crash on the Bruce Highway about 35km south of Miriam Vale that occurred about 7am on August 6. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

The highway was shut for more than 15 hours, after a second two truck crash also occurred about 2km north of the fiery crash at about 7am on August 6.

The two drivers involved in that crash, which was between a Woolworths truck and another semi trailer carrying bags of Magnesium Oxide, are both in a stable condition.

The highway was damaged in the vicinity of the crashes and speed limits have been reduced from 100km/h to 60km/h near the scene.

A police media spokesman said investigations into the cause of the incident are ongoing.

Officers from the Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit were at the scene for several hours, piecing together what occurred.

