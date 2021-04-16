Truckie files $1.1m lawsuit after rig falls

A truck driver is suing his former employer for $1.1 million after a mining rig machine he was carting fell off a ramp at the Townsville Port.

Wayne Milne, now 53, was employed as a truck driver for a haulage company based at Clermont in Central Queensland.

His job required him to travel to remote locations within Queensland.

Mr Milne was tasked to deliver a mining rig machine to the Port of Townsville in April 2019.

He collected the rig from a repair shop in Mackay and drove to the port.

Mr Milne claims that upon his arrival, there was no one there to assist with unloading the rig.

Mr Milne was not ticketed or licensed to operate machinery and no formal training in unloading such equipment.

The rig had tracks rather than wheels and was operated using small toggle switches.

Mr Milne claims he contacted his supervisor and received no response from his calls or messages.

He states he was under pressure to unload the rig as there was an extra charge if the rig was not unloaded within one hour.

Mr Milne claims he attempted to reverse the rig off the low loader truck trailer however as he did, the rig toppled over and fell sideways off the ramp.

Mr Milnes claims the incident and aftermath caused him to suffer a right shoulder injury, exacerbation of neck and arm pain degeneration and a spinal injury.

According to the court documents, he underwent physiotherapy and had a radiology injection on his right hand.

Mr Milne claims to still suffer pain in his right shoulder and is limited with any moment reaching behind his back, pushing himself off the floor or out of a chair and moving, loss of range of motion, general weakness and rapid fatiguing.

He also claims to suffer psychological episodes including nightmares, sleep disturbance, flashbacks, lack of motivation, low mood, anxiety and social withdrawal.

Mr Milne claims he can no long drive long distances and is claiming a future loss of income of $768,825.

The personal injury lawsuit is for a total of $1,150,162.14 and was filed with the Rockhampton Supreme Court.

Mr Milne's lawyer has filed a final offer, but no defence has been filed yet.