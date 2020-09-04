Trucking heavyweights call for improved driver safety

WARWICK’S trucking companies have responded to a peak industry body’s call-out for improvements to truck driver safety throughout the region.

The “Voice of the Driver” campaign from the Australian Trucking Association and Big Rigs is an initiative to gather feedback from truck drivers themselves on their greatest concerns.

For Hardy’s Haulage operations manager Nigel Bailey, most of his 28 drivers servicing Australia’s east coast listed the condition of Southern Downs roads as their top priority.

“Considering we’re only a stone’s throw from Brisbane, the fact (the government) doesn’t spend as much as the Cunningham Highway as they do on others is strange,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’ve noticed in the last five or six years our maintenance costs on trucks and trailers have risen, and the condition of the road is the only thing we can put it down to.

“We’re starting to see a lot of bigger traffic now too, with the introduction of A-doubles, so more overtaking lanes will be necessary to keep fellow drivers in cars and caravans safe.”

While the ATA campaign will focus on incoming fatigue laws, Mr Bailey hoped it would encourage drivers more generally to voice their concerns before it was too late.

“Here, I find most of our blokes will come to us, they’ll come to management and say they have a problem, and we encourage that,” he said.

“A lot of companies may not have that, unfortunately, so drivers are able to go above and beyond to regulators like this.”

Australian Trucking Association chief executive Ben Maguire said ongoing consultation with truck drivers and companies was vital to saving lives on the roads.

“Seeking feedback from truck drivers during the review process is absolutely crucial, as they are the ones dealing with these issues every single day.”