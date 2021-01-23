TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide
The Southern Downs’ Australia Day celebrations are set to go off with a bang this year, with a huge range of festivities planned across the region.
From citizenship and awards ceremonies to community organisation specialties and sports events, there’s a celebration for everyone this Tuesday.
Check out our list of must-see events this Australia Day:
WARWICK
AWARDS AND CITIZENSHIP CEREMONIES
Warwick’s Australia Day celebrations will kick off with the annual citizenship and awards ceremony, where the northern region’s newest citizens and outstanding community members will be recognised.
WHEN: Tuesday, 9am – 11am
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall
COST: Free entry
POOL PARTY
Warwick Christian College will be hosting a free pool party and barbecue for students and their families to celebrate this Australia Day.
WHEN: Tuesday, 3pm – 7pm
WHERE: Warwick Christian College pool
COST: Free entry, food/drink prices will vary
HOCKEY SUMMER COMPETITION
Warwick Hockey Association is holding a special Australia Day fixtures night as part of their summer competition.
A barbecue and other refreshments will be available for purchase on the night.
WHEN: Tuesday from 5.20pm
WHERE: Warwick Hockey Association fields
COST: Free entry
AUSTRALIA DAY RIDE DAY
Morgan Park Raceway is hosting Champion’s Ride Days special Australia Day event, with dozens of riders set to hit the Warwick track to mark the occasion.
All attendees must have a motorbike licence and can either use their own bikes and leathers or hire them on the day.
WHEN: Tuesday, 8am – 4pm
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
COST: $200 per person. Click here to book
STANTHORPE
SPORTS BONANZA
The Granite Belt hub’s Australia Day celebrations will kick off early with a sporting blockbuster at the Stanthorpe Pool, featuring the annual triathlon and mercantile relay.
Guests will then gain free access to the Stanthorpe Pool later in the afternoon.
WHEN: Tuesday, triathlon from 7am, relay from 10am, pool entry from 2pm
WHERE: Stanthorpe Pool
COST: Free
AWARDS AND CITIZENSHIP CEREMONIES
Stanthorpe’s citizenship and Australia Day Awards ceremony will kick off later in the afternoon at Weeroona Park, honouring the southern region’s awardees and new citizens.
The celebrations will continue after the ceremony with a barbecue, bar and winery, jumping castle and other activities for the kids, along with live entertainment from local musicians.
WHEN: Tuesday, 3.15pm – late
WHERE: Weeroona Park
COST: Free entry, vendor prices may vary
KILLARNEY
LIONS CLUB BREAKFAST
The Killarney Lions Club will be continuing their longstanding tradition of an Australia Day breakfast this year.
Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi and many residents will be in attendance for the event, where outstanding community members will be recognised for their efforts.
With staples such as billy tea and damper available alongside sausages and eggs, guests will also be treated to live entertainment from several local musicians.
All attendees must bring their own seating under COVID regulations.
WHEN: Tuesday from 8am
WHERE: Pat Bush Bicentennial Park, Killarney
COST: Free
FREE BAREFOOT BOWLS
The Killarney Bowls Club will be celebrating the national holiday with a free barefoot bowls event in the afternoon.
With live entertainment, a sausage sizzle, and other games such as pool and darts on offer, residents and families of all ages are encouraged to attend.
WHEN: Tuesday, club opens at 3pm and bowls starts at 4pm
WHERE: Killarney Bowls Club
COST: Free
KARARA
TRUE BLUE FESTIVITIES
The Karara Tavern and Motel will be hosting their own Australia Day celebrations, with a suite of fun events such as thong throwing, yabby races, tug of war, and more on the day.
Guests will also have their choice of lamb burger or sausages with chips and salad, along with traditional dessert options in pavlova or trifle.
Kenny M and Friends will provide live entertainment on the day.
WHEN: Tuesday from midday
WHERE: Karara Tavern and Motel
COST: Free entry, meals $15 – $20 per person
LEYBURN
CLASSIC AUSSIE AFTERNOON
The Royal Hotel Leyburn will also be hosting their own Australia Day celebrations, jam-packed with true blue games and activities.
Alongside the barbecue buffet and live local entertainment, guests can enjoy an Aussie pie-eating competition, backyard cricket, tug of war, and best-dressed Aussie bogan contest.
WHEN: Tuesday from midday
WHERE: Royal Hotel Leyburn
COST: Free entry