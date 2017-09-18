True love found at the Freestone dance

MAGIC NIGHT: Andrew and Christine Peterson still going strong after meeting at a Freestone dance 30 years ago.

IN THESE times of Tinder and singles swiping left or right to find true love, it wasn't that long ago that matches were made on the wooden floors of community halls around the region.

Young men and women from all over the region would converge on country halls, eager to pick out a pretty face for a dance, some conversation and the prospect of something more.

Once held frequently, the classic country dance has become somewhat something of the past but many fond memories live on from those days and relationships formed on Southern Downs dance floors.

And even there, in a mirror of recent times, a potential partner may indeed have appeared from the left or right, depending on what dance was being danced at the time.

One such couple who locked eyes and hands and fell into step at a country dance in the mid 1980s was Andrew and Christine Peterson.

"It was at Freestone Hall,” Mrs Peterson said.

"It was a Valentine's Day dance, but I remember they used to have at least one a month out there.

"I was in Year 12 and a group of friends and I were taking dance lessons with Barry Horswell at the old RSL Hall and whenever there was a dance on, we'd all go to have some fun and practise our steps.”

For Mr Peterson, who was 22 at the time, the reason for going was slightly different.

"Mates and I went to dances pretty frequently, out at Massie, Freestone, wherever they were,” he said.

"I guess we were going to check out the talent in the area but it was fun, a good social occasion.

"My sisters learned to dance from Barry Horswell also, when he'd come out to Killarney, and I got dragged along, so I could dance - which was a bonus.”

Mr Peterson said the pair had not met prior to that night.

"I asked Christine for a dance,” he said.

"You couldn't just leave a pretty girl sitting there on the bench.

"That's when I found out she could dance and we got on really well, found out we had a lot in common.”

Mrs Peterson said the pair spent most of the night dancing together.

"I did realise how much older he was at the time,” he said.

"He was easy to talk too and a pretty good dancer.

"We sat together for supper and at the end of the night probably exchanged a few glances and maybe a look back over the shoulder.”

It took about another year for the two to become an item, after Mrs Peterson had finished school.

Four years later they married (on Valentine's Day) and raised four children.

Today Andrew and Christine have been married 30 years and live happily at Old Koreelah, just over the border and not too far from the scene of that country dance that changed their lives forever.

This Saturday night Freestone Hall will host its first dance since 2011.

It all starts from 6.30pm and could be a great chance to find true love. As Andrew Peterson said, "You'll never know if you never go.”