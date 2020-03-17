TRUE OR FALSE: Trusted local doctor helps bust virus myths

CORONAVIRUS DEBUNKED: A customer wearing a face mask as a precaution against coronavirus, but do they really work?

MISINFORMATION is plaguing the conversation about coronavirus, making it difficult to know how to best prepare for the approaching pandemic.

To help readers navigate through this new health challenge, the Daily News enlisted the help of Condamine Medical Centre doctor Lynton Hudson to bust some major myths.

MYTH: Face masks will protect you

THERE isn’t any evidence wearing a face mask can protect well people.

“They’ve got limited effect for well people,” Dr Hudson said.

“They’re there to stop droplets spreading (from sick people) when someone coughs.”

Dr Hudson said there could, however, be a benefit to wearing a mask for healthy people.

“They do have some benefit by cutting down your exposure a little bit.”

FACT: Chlorine kills coronavirus

While is depends on the chloride solution, chlorine can work.

“There are certain appropriate solutions to get rid of it like bleach,” he said.

Queensland health recommends cleaning area with a solution of 1,000ppm bleach solution (2-in-1 clean) made up daily.

MYTH: Antibiotics will help

“Antibiotics don’t have a role at all,” Dr Hudson said.

However, most symptoms can be treated with medical care and Dr Hudson said older drugs were being trialled for effectiveness.

“They’re still experimenting some HIV medications that may help.”

UNKNOWN: Pets can pass it to humans

LITTLE is known about this rumour yet.

“It came from bats we think so we can’t absolutely rule it out,” Dr Hudson said.

In Hong Kong, one dog was found to have had a small number of the virus particles present in its system.

MYTH: Cold weather can kill the virus

Dr Hudson said researchers actually believe the opposite to be the case.

“It could be a possibility that the virus doesn’t like the days where it heats up,” he said.

“It started in the Northern Hemisphere and the cases seemed to have decreased once it warmed up.”

FACT: The virus can last on surfaces for days

According to new research, it depends on what surface you’re talking about.

“It can last anywhere between one and three days,” Dr Hudson said.

On cardboard, it can last one days but surfaces such as stainless steel could be seeing the virus linger for up to three days.

MYTH: Social isolating won’t work

DR Hudson said social isolating was crucial to keeping Australia’s health system functioning.

“It means trying to slow it down so it’s not overwhelming the health system like it is in Italy,” he said.

“20 per cent of people get quiet sick, and 80 per cent are fine. But that 20 per cent is a real stretch on the health system.

“Social isolating is allowing us to deal with the people who do get sick.”

Dr Hudson recommends sticking to small groups and staying 1.5m away from people.

Information is expected to change on a daily basis as experts learn more about the development of COVID-19.

“It’s really in the learning stages, even for the authorities,” Dr Hudson said.

For further information, visit www.health.qld.gov.au