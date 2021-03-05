True story: Inside Gold Coast’s most baffling crime

A Gold Coast man broke into Sea World and hid in an animal enclosure because he wanted to see the seals.

But Luke Gowman admitted his late-night trip was not worth it after he was slapped with an $800 fine.

Gowman pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of trespass.

Luke Gowman at Southport Courthouse on Wednesday. Picture: Jerad Williams.



Sergeant Nicole Conditsis said security spotted Gowman in the park about 9.40pm on February 10 this year.

When they could not find him dogs were used to track Gowman down where he was hiding in the seal enclosure.

"He said he (wanted) to see the animals," she said.

Gowman was caught on CCTV climbing the fence.

Oscar the Australian Sealion with senior trainer Deane Jones at Sea World. Picture: Glenn Hampson



Magistrate Gary Finger fined him $800 and no conviction was recorded.

He said he took into account that no damage was done to the park and Gowman had only gone to the park to see the animals.

Gowman, who represented himself in court, said he was not drunk or under the influence.

Outside court he was asked why he went to the park after hours.

"To see the seals," he said.

When asked if it was worth it, he replied "not really".

