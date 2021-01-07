Trump finally promises 'orderly transition'

Congress has formally certified Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the US election, leaving the outgoing President with no remaining path to dispute the result.

Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the electoral vote count in his role as President of the Senate today, declared Mr Biden the winner shortly after 3:30am.

"The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Joseph R. Biden Jr of the state of Delaware has received 306 votes. Donald J. Trump of the state of Florida has received 232 votes," Mr Pence said.

A short time later, Mr Trump issued a statement through his aide Dan Scavino, promising an "orderly transition".

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," he said.

"I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"

GOP Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Takes Part In NBC Town Hall

So, after all the bluster of the last two months, more than 60 lawsuits, and an assault on the Capitol itself, Mr Trump did not manage to budge a single electoral vote.

Its jobs done, the joint session dissolved with a weary round of applause.

It ended a day of high drama in the American capital. Egged on by the President's demand that Congress overturn Mr Biden's win, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building during the count, overwhelming police and forcing their way inside.

A full lockdown was imposed, the members of Congress were evacuated, and a woman was shot dead in the carnage. Three others died on the Capitol grounds due to "medical emergencies" - we have yet to learn more details.

Law enforcement eventually regained control of the building, and at 8pm local time, Congress resumed its business.

Some Republicans raised objections to the electoral college results, but they had nowhere near enough numbers in either chamber of Congress to throw them out.

Read on for the latest updates, and to see how the longest of days in Washington D.C. unfolded.

