Truth behind Gracie’s daring body transformation

FORMER Supercars driver turned adult film star Renee Gracie has forked out about $50,000 in the past eight years to "enhance" her body.

Why? Because she's always thought there's been "something she lacked".

At 18, she had filler injected into her lips. At 19, she added breast implants and started getting Botox in her forehead. Now 26, she's had $22,500 Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

Renee Gracie at her Surfers Paradise home. Picture: Jerad Williams

"I have areas that I don't like or I know that could be better," says Gracie, who lives in Surfers Paradise and has more than 700,000 Instagram followers.

"I just do what's comfortable. I know if I'm going too far. I've done that with my lips (before).

"For me, it's not too over-the-top but subtle enhancements that make me feel better about the way I look.

RENEE GRACIE DESCRIBES DAD'S REACTION TO SHIFT INTO PORN

Renee Gracie in 2013.

I think a lot of people nowadays don't know what is natural or real. There's very few (young) girls who are real or natural."

Gracie says she's fully recovered after her butt surgery six week ago. Fat was sucked from her stomach and put into her bum.

Renee Gracie today.

"It was a good procedure. In some ways it wasn't as bad as I thought but in some ways, it was probably worse than I thought.

MORE NEWS

Lock it in Eddie: How to win $1m on the Gold Coast

Inside the 'double life' of a Gold Coast dominatrix

Meet the veterans training movie stars

Renee Gracie’s body after the BBL surgery six weeks ago.

MORE NEWS

PM: Borders broken down by Christmas

Premier's message to terminally ill Coast woman ahead of wedding

Fate of flight credits, jobs revealed as Virgin's new owner confirmed

Asked if it was worth it, she said: "Definitely. I would get it done tomorrow if I could."

Gracie is waiting until December to get her breasts done for a second time. She says it will help "be a bit more suitable" for her new curvy body.

"I got them done when I was 19. They're due for an update. I got mine over the muscle so they say they wear a bit sooner.

"Especially adding things like the BBL as well, they need to be a bit more suitable, so I'm looking for more of a change."

Renee Gracie before and after a Brazilian Butt Lift. Photo: Dr Kim Mitchell from Cosmos Clinic

MORE GOLD COAST COSMETIC BOOB JOBS FOR 'LOOKS' THAN NATIONAL AVERAGE

"I'm on the waiting list. Hopefully, if all the coronavirus stuff is finished by December, I'll be getting one then."

Going into an cosmetic injectable clinic has become a second home for Gracie.

Gracie made a living from racing Supercars for Paul Morris Sport and Dragon Motor Racing before stepping down in 2017. Since joining adult subscription platform OnlyFans, she says she's been making more than $100,000 a month.

"My lips get done once a year, or twice worst-case scenario. When I want them pumped up for an event I might go too. With Botox, I'm pretty good now because I was quite young when I was getting it done. That's every six months."

Renee Gracie. Picture: Jerad Williams

Added costs is hair which is roughly $300 every six weeks, nails $70 and eyelash extensions for $100 every three weeks.

Gracie admits she has received backlash from people saying she looks "unnatural" but she says she "doesn't think about it or care".

"I've had girls come up to me saying they were worried about getting their lips done because of what people will say. But I say 'why not get them done if they make you unhappy'."

"I think that's quite sad that people live like that and feel like that and that society still makes people feel bad for making you want to feel better."

Originally published as Truth behind Gracie's daring body transformation