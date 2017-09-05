Trying to find more on Hainow

HISTORIC: Mary Cordie has sent in photos of the Hainow family.

THE hunt is on for further information regarding families with a possible Warwick connection.

Maryborough resident Mary Cordie has come across old family photos and is looking for assistance to piece together the history.

Mrs Cordie said the images came to light during a clean-out.

"My aunt came across the photos when she was sorting things out and moving home,” Mrs Cordie said.

"She found them amongst a big box of photos.

"She talked to a cousin, who wasn't quite sure who they were of.

"No other family member has been able to recognise the faces in the images, which is why we want to try and find out more about them.”

RIGHT: Information is sought on the Hainow family, pictured here Contributed

The Warwick connection comes from one of the images being printed by the Poulsen and White Studio, based in the Rose City.

Mrs Cordie said the surname associated with the images was Hainow.

"Hainow is my grandmother's maiden name,” she said.

"The Hainows came from Prussia in about 1876, arriving in Brisbane.

"I know that some of the family was living out towards Drayton.”

If you have any information about the people or the images, phone Mary on 41297155.