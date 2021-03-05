Tsunami warning as earthquake hits NZ

Authorities issued a warning after a 7.2m earthquake this morning was felt through much of New Zealand. Picture: Geonet

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Te Araroa on New Zealand's North Island overnight, causing "severe" shaking and prompting a tsunami warning, which has since been downgraded.

NZ seismological agency Geonet reports the quake struck at 2.27am on Friday local time (12.27am AEDT), 95 kilometres east of Te Araroa.

The USGS (United States Geological Survey) said the earthquake hit 180 kilometres northeast of the city of Gisborne at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, the New Zealand Herald reports.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake near EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An EMA will be issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

The National Emergency Management Agency issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after the earthquake east of the North Island. Authorities warned anyone living on the coast who felt a long or strong quake to get to higher ground immediately.

Residents were told to listen to local civil defence authorities and follow any evacuation instructions with flooding expected in areas under "land and marine tsunami threat" - the East Coast of the North Island from Cape Runaway to Tolaga Bay.

Residents in these areas were told to move to the nearest high ground, out of tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible and not return until an official all-clear message was given by Civil Defence.

The agency warned that strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges near the shore were expected in other coastal areas.

"The first waves may have reached NZ in the areas around East Cape at approximately 3:34am. Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled," the authorities said.

The warning was downgraded to a national advisory of tsunami activity at 5am local time, and then that advisory was withdrawn at 6am.

"Based on GNS Science's modelling and ocean observations on tide gauges and the New Zealand DART Buoys, our science advice is that the threat of strong and unusual currents has now passed for all parts of New Zealand," the Emergency Management Agency said.

"Thank you to everyone who evacuated when you felt a long or strong earthquake this morning. You did the right thing."

The earthquake was felt across New Zealand, with Kiwis quickly reporting the jolt on social media.

People in Auckland, Wellington and even Christchurch on the South Island reported feeling the shakes.

The first earthquake was followed by two others - a magnitude 5 and a 4.5 - also centred about 120km off the East Cape.

Ok like literally the entire country felt that. That is terrifying. #eqnz — Laura Nixon (@LauraLexaNixon) March 4, 2021

One Twitter user from Wellington described the first earthquake as "terrifying".

Beck Vass said it "was very long and wobbly in Tauranga".

By one estimate "it seems to have woken 50,000 plus NZers up" according to Geonet statistics.

By 3.15am more than 60,000 people had reported feeling the quake via Geonet's website.

Some people on social media reported feeling the quake as far as Dunedin and Greymouth.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield was also woken by the quake and shared advice on Twitter from Civil Defence.

Originally published as Tsunami warning as earthquake hits NZ