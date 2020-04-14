Tuition fee relief for struggling families

FAMILIES with children enrolled in Catholic schools may have access to tuition fee relief for term two.

Rockhampton Catholic Education - which covers the Gladstone area - wrote to families advising that those facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus crisis would have access to the relief program.

Diocesan director of Catholic education Leesa Jeffcoat said the tuition fee relief initiatives were intended to alleviate any anxiety and concern families may be experiencing around the payment of school fees during the pandemic.

Families with students enrolled at Chanel College, Star of the Sea, St John the Baptist and St Francis Catholic Primary schools may be eligible for the relief.

Miss Jeffcoat said families facing tough financial circumstances were front of mind and she hoped the relief measures would provide practical assistance to families under "genuine financial stress".

Miss Jeffcoat said that despite the challenging circumstances, Rockhampton Catholic Education remained committed to providing a faith-based, quality education that was affordable and accessible.

"Our policy has always been that no child would be denied access to a Catholic education because of genuine financial stress and we remain committed to this policy," Miss Jeffcoat said.

Families requiring further information regarding the tuition fee relief initiatives are encouraged to contact their school principal.