Turf Club saddles up following RQ date announcement

HORSE RACING: The return to a seemingly normal racing calendar appears not too far off for country trainers with the Warwick Turf Club awarded a new June race meeting.

It comes after the turf club lost two meetings (May 10 and June 13) due to Racing Queensland’s initial coronavirus shutdowns.

With restrictions easing gradually, the announcement is one club president Phil Grant will readily accept.

“It was lovely, we had hoped but we didn’t know if we would get one,” he said.

“I’m hoping that in the up coming few months we should gradually be able to open up again.

“But we just have to wait to see what the government and Racing Queensland says.”

The Tuesday June 16 event will be an eight-race meeting and is expected to be televised for spectators who are still unable to attend.

Warwick was one of a handful of clubs given new meetings, with officials grateful the facilities will be put to work.

“The thing is we have a good track and good facilities, and we can race 14 horses on the surface at any time,” Grant said.

“You’d like to be used and it would have been a shame because we would have been under-utilised as a club.

“We’ve been preparing the track as if we had races coming up, so we wouldn’t be put out if something like this happened.”

The extended June racing calendar will provide country trainers with greater opportunities to race, according to Grant.

“The great thing is for the local trainers, they don’t have to travel either and that makes a big difference for them,” he said.

“It’ll have provincial prize money too, so it’s a bit better.

“I’d expect we’ll get a strong field and hopefully we’ll have plenty of locals racing.”

Warwick trainer Scott Barker was grateful to return to racing on his home track after a difficult few weeks on the track.

“The country tracks are basically more for the lower grade horses and because there is less prize money, they don’t attract the bigger stables,” Barker said.

“It’s going to definitely help if we can get the horses racing on the right courses and on the right tracks.

“Warwick trainers usually have a good day in Warwick; the horses know the track and know the place.”