Turning the pages of Warwick history

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Apr 2017 10:39 AM
TALES TOLD: Criterion Hotel manager Kylie Jenner and Chaz Bagster showing off the new book chronicling the hotel's century of history in Warwick.
TALES TOLD: Criterion Hotel manager Kylie Jenner and Chaz Bagster showing off the new book chronicling the hotel's century of history in Warwick. Sophie Lester

WARWICK'S oldest pub now has a dedicated book revealing its century of history.

Printed right here in Warwick, the Criterion Hotel has launched a booklet to commemorate 100 years of history.

Valerie Prentice said the book was on sale for just $20 and during the week of the Southern Downs Heritage Festival all funds would go toward St Mary's.

"The book is well researched and has contribution from the Allman's only granddaughter and Kade from Haunted Australia,” Ms Prentice said.

"The Allman's owned the hotel for 83 of those years the pub has been around for so it's important we've been able to continue on their legacy.

"Part of that has been able to give the funds back to St Mary's.

"If people come along for the plaque unveiling they can get a copy signed by the contributors.”

Ms Prentice also thanked Creed and Lang for printing the books.

"We've wanted all our celebrations to involve local business and the community,” she said.

Pick up your copy at The Criterion Hotel and check out the events happening today, like the unveiling of the plaque at 2pm and Victorian Afternoon Tea at 3pm.

Topics:  criterion hotel southern downs heritage festival warwick history whatson

