Twilight star and girlfriend found dead

Mystery surrounds the deaths of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend after their bodies were discovered in their Las Vegas home.

Mystery surrounds the deaths of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend after their bodies were discovered in their Las Vegas home.

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas condo last week, according to a report.

Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13, E! News reported. Their cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

According to the outlet, it was the actor's cousin who found the bodies of Boyce and Adepoju.

"Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," a source told the publication.

Boyce with his girlfriend and Natalie Adepoju. Picture: Instagram

The source added that before his death, Boyce - who leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, was "really focused and handling a lot of business".

He had recently moved to Las Vegas to be close to his mother, but "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter", they said.

Boyce was known for his role in the first of the Twilight movies in 2008. He played Tyler Crowley, who has a crush on Kristen Stewart's character, Bella Swan.

He was the student who almost hit Bella Swan with his car in the school carpark before Edward Cullen heroically came in to save her.

Tyree Boyce appeared in the first Twilight film.

He also appeared in the film short Apocalypse in 2018.

Boyce's death comes a few months after he said he didn't think he would live past 30.

"At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old," he wrote on Instagram on his birthday back in December.

"Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"

Before their deaths, Boyce and Adepoju had been working on starting a chicken restaurant, according to his mother, who posted a tribute on Facebook calling him "the best chef".

"I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain," Lisa Wayne wrote.

He is survived by a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

Adepoju leaves behind a young son, Egypt.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Twilight star and girlfriend found dead