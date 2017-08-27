Two 16 lap races for superbikes on Sunday

Cru Halliday and his CHR Yamaha team after securing pole position for the superbikes after qualifying on Saturday. There are two races on Sunday.

SYDNEY rider Cru Halliday (Yamaha Finance, Yamaha YZF-R1) has secured his first YMI Superbike pole position of 2017.

He will start first on the grid for Sunday's first round 5 race at 11.30am Sunday over 16 laps at Morgan Park Raceway.

The second race this weekend for the superbikes is at 1.50pm Sunday.

The pole win sets up a brilliant battle in the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK).

After dominating Friday's practice sessions, series leader Troy Herfoss (Crankt Protein Honda Racing Team, CBR1000SP2) seemed destined for pole position, but Halliday pulled out a spectacular lap for the ages.

The lap was a 1:12.808 and a new lap record for the track. Halliday is a privateer rider who isn't part of one of the factory teams at Morgan Park this weekend.

Herfoss attempted one last effort to snatch pole in the dying seconds and was green in the first split, but could not maintain his pace throughout the lap to regain the ascendency.

After qualifying one was brought to a short hiatus due to a kangaroo bounding on track, Herfoss led until the late stages of qualifying two.

Halliday managed to go .053s faster than Herfoss with minutes to spare. The pole position sets up a tantalising battle between the front-runners on Sunday. Herfoss's fastest lap was a 1:12.861.

In third place, came two-time ASBK champion Josh Waters (Team Suzuki ECSTAR, GSXR-1000R), who shot up late in qualifying two to secure a front row finish. Waters has won the last two races and can't be counted out for victory, should he get off the line well.

Fourth on the grid is 2010 ASBK Superbike Champion, Byran Staring (Crankt Protein Honda Racing Team, CBR1000SP2).

Corey Turner (Desmosport Ducati, 1299 Panigale) continued his impressive transition to big V-Twin power, with a fifth place for the Desmosport Ducati Team. His team boss is former world champion Troy Bayliss.

Daniel Falzon (JD Racing, Yamaha YZF-R1) experienced a significant high side in qualifying one. The RACESAFE doctors deemed Falzon unable to ride in qualifying two, despite the injuries Falzon is confident to line up for Sunday's grid.

Up to 20 bikes will take to the grid in the YMI Superbikes at round five of seven.

There is no stop racing in six classes to after 4pm today with 110 riders in action altogether.

Admission is $25 a day for adults, concessional charge is $20. Children 15 and under free.