Queensland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were on scene.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were on scene. David Nielsen

TWO appliances from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on scene at a stove fire in a home in Grafton St, Warwick, at 5.56pm Saturday.

The fire was out when the firefighters arrived and they removed a pan from the stove,

There was no damage to the structure of the house.