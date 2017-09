ALCOHOL and money were reported stolen after two break-and-enters early Sunday in Goondiwindi.

Goondiwindi police said the reported break ins were at the Railway Hotel and McDonald's in the early hours of the morning.

"Alcohol was allegedly taken from the Railway Hotel and a charity money tin from McDonald's Goondiwindi,” a Goondiwindi police spokesman said.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Policelink on 131444