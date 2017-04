A two vehicle crash at the corner of Gore and Pratten Sts this morning.

A TWO car collision in Warwick this morning has seen a street partially blocked by one of the vehicles.

At about 8.30am two cars collided at the corner of Gore and Pratten Sts.

Police were on scene quickly and debris was collected from the roadway.

One of the vehicles came to rest on one of the corners partially blocking the southbound lane of Gore St.

The single occupants of both cars were unharmed and helping police with their investigations.