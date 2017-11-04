Two charged after Friday night out in Warwick

Pine St, West Ave and the corner of Stradbroke Ave and Davidson St have been Wynnum’s crime hot spots in the past three months. .

TWO men, kicked out of the Warwick RSL last night, have been charged after allegedly failing to leave the venue.

A 30-year-old Warwick man and a 39-year-old man from out of town were asked to leave the club just before midnight, but refused to do so.

Police were called and were allegedly obstructed as they attempted to move the men on.

The two men were taken to Warwick Police Station where they were both charged with obstructing police and failing to leave a licensed premises.

They are both due to face court on November 29.