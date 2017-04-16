Two charged for drink driving in one vehicle

TWO men from Brisbane were charged with drink driving in the same vehicle overnight Saturday in the Warwick area.

One had a middle level blool alcohol recording and the other a high level recording.

The first was pulled over on the Cunningham Highway near Lyndhurst Lane and taken to the Warwick Police Station where he was charged with drink driving.

A little time later, his mate jumped in the driver's seat to drive the same car and he was pulled over and also had a drive to the station in a police car where he was charged with drink driving.

Both will face Warwick Magistrates Court.