Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crime

Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

11th Apr 2020 10:41 AM

Two NSW men have been charged in separate incidents of allegedly spitting on police officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first incident took place on Friday afternoon in Ashcroft in southwest Sydney, with a 24-year-old man verbally abusing police after being told to move on from a carpark.

He then allegedly spat at a male police officer and mentioned coronavirus while being arrested. He has since been hit with a $5000 fine and charged.

The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

In the other incident, a female police officer was on Friday evening spat at by a 62-year-old man in Metford in the NSW Hunter. The man had approached officers as a 36-year-old man was being arrested over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

He has also been fined $5000 and charged with assault and resisting a police officer, and will appear at Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.

The younger man was also charged with punching a police officer in the head during his arrest.

Originally published as Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus crime editors picks health police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARWICK CRASH: Drunken joy ride earns locals almost $3000 in fines

        premium_icon WARWICK CRASH: Drunken joy ride earns locals almost $3000 in...

        News TWO Warwick men were caught out for non-essential travel and drink driving after crashing in a residential area last night.

        Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        premium_icon Local winery showcased in innovative online wine-tasting

        News STANTHORPE’S Ridgemill Estate couldn’t offer their wine to customers in person, so...

        MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        premium_icon MP holds faith in region over critical Easter long weekend

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister has faith the region will maintain social distancing...

        POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite virus

        premium_icon POWER OF LOVE: Locals celebrate 70th anniversary despite...

        News THE coronavirus may have cancelled the Warwick couple’s initial plans, but their...