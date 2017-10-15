Two charged with drink driving in nine minutes in Warwick

TURNING his lights off and heading into a driveway has landed a 19-year-old in court on a drink driving charge.

One Queensland Police Service crew from Warwick pulled over a 31-year-old Warwick man in Canning St at 1.15am Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Shane Reid, of Warwick police, said the crew on scene saw a second driver turn into Canning St.

"Once he turned into Canning St, he saw the police lights ahead, turned his lights off and turned into a driveway which wasn't his home,” Sen. Sgt Reid said.

"The police on scene radioed a second police vehicle and they intercepted the 19-year-old man from Brisbane who was still in the car.

"In his attempt to avoid police, he raised suspicion by turning his lights off before he turned into the driveway.”

The 31-year-old from Warwick was given a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court after registering a blood alcohol level of .108.

The man from Brisbane registered a blood alcohol level of .031 but as he is a P plater and required to be on a zero level, he has been give a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on a drink driving charge.