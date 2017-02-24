Two days out and straight back to jail

A GOONDIWINDI man has been thrown back behind bars less than 72 hours after he was released.

Vince Gregory Sutherland appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with stealing, the same offence he was jailed for four months earlier.

The court heard the 41-year-old stole a bottle of whiskey from the Queensland Hotel in Goondiwindi.

At the time, Sutherland was banned from all pubs in the area.

He was arrested the next day in a park, cradling the bottle of alcohol.

In court, Sutherland pleaded guilty to charges of trespass and entering a premises to commit an indictable offence, that of stealing.

His lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client had "a very bad alcohol problem".

Magistrate Robert Walker acknowledged the offender was "perhaps acting under the compulsion of alcoholism", but still committed the crimes while on parole.

Sutherland was sentenced to two months in jail, with a parole eligibility date of yesterday.