Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two dead as car slams into tree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly people have died following a serious crash in South Burnett on Sunday afternoon.

The car was travelling along the Bunya Highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree just before 12pm at Ficks Crossing.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Wondai man, and the passenger of the car, a 76-year-old Wondai woman, were treated at the scene but were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of a white Toyota Aurion sedan with a Queensland registration 084 WNW travelling along the Bunya Highway to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Originally published as Two dead as car slams into tree

More Stories

car crashes crashes fatal car crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Confusion over PM's school call as states break ranks

        Education NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging parents to keep their kids at home even though schools will remain open.

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        ‘Shut us down’: Confusion over PM’s plan

        Health Australian life is set to change dramatically from today

        Results returned for Clifton patient tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon Results returned for Clifton patient tested for coronavirus

        News RESULTS returned as QLD health confirms there's been no positive Southern Downs...

        How Jumpers and Jazz will handle coronavirus threats

        premium_icon How Jumpers and Jazz will handle coronavirus threats

        News “The community needs this festival”: Organisers avoid pulling the pin on festival...