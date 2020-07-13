Menu
Crime

Dozens charged after police raid cannabis farm

Michael Nolan
13th Jul 2020 3:30 PM
A TOTAL of 24 people were charged with 59 drug and weapon offences after police executed 15 search warrants in the Lockyer Valley.

The people charged include a 49-year-old Glenore Grove man who was charged with producing and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police allege the man had possession of 18 mature cannabis plants.

He will face Gatton Magistrates Court on August 17.

Lockyer Valley officers recovered 22 cannabis plants, varying quantities of drugs, including cannabis and ice, and one illegal rifle.

Police allege a 35-year-old Kensington Grove man was in possession of dangerous drugs, and was producing dangerous drugs, after they recovered two cannabis plants and shotgun shells from his property.

The July 10 operation was led by Constable Amanda Hollick from Gatton Police.

"I would like to thank those members of the community who provide us with information to keep our community safe and reduce the risk of harm from drugs and other crimes," she said.

"It is pleasing to see officers from across the Lockyer Valley working together as a team and demonstrates our commitment to community safety."

If you have information about drug production phone Policelink on 131 444.

