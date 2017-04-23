24°
Two drink drive charges in Warwick on Sunday

Gerard Walsh | 23rd Apr 2017 10:13 AM
Police have charged two drivers.
Police have charged two drivers.

TWO drivers will face Warwick Magistrates Court after being pulled over by police early Sunday in Warwick.

One was intercepted on Killarney Rd by general staff from Warwick Police Station and charged with driving with an illegal blood alcohol reading, .064 at 12.45am Sunday.

Police then charged a man for driving in Albion St at 3.15am with a blood alcohol level reading of .075.

Both are low range readings and the drivers had their licences suspended for 24 hours but will be able to drive pending their court appearances.

Topics:  drink driving police warwick warwick drink driving warwick police

