Two fires keep Southern Downs crews busy

Rural crews from the Granite Belt are kept busy this morning.

SOUTHERN Downs fire crews are being kept busy this morning with a number of fires breaking out across the Granite Belt.

Firstly a permitted burn has become out of control on Pozieres Rd at Fleurbaix, west of Stanthorpe.

There was reportedly no threat to structures and crews have extinguished the fire. The scene has been left in the hands of the property owners

Crews on their way to this fire also came across a fire on Donnelly's Castle Road at Pozieres.

The fire is burning on the side of road and rural crews from Applethorpe, Dalveen and North Granite belt are on the scene.