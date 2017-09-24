35°
Two fires in Southern Downs and Border area

Multiple fire units are at the two fires Paul Donaldson BUN200617FIRE9
GerardW
by

TWO fires were burning late Sunday as night fell, one at Dalveen where an old building was under threat, and another at Maryland just on the New South Wales side of the border east of Stanthorpe.

 Six Queensland Fire and Rescue Service fire units are at each fire and more were on the way to Dalveen at 6.10pm.

 The Maryland fire has been going all day and more than 400 hectares of grass has been burnt whereas the fire at Dalveen has only started in the late afternoon.

 Queensland fire authorities were contacted for backup at 11am Sunday at Maryland and late on Sunday afternoon, there was an urban brigade from Stanthorpe on site and five rural brigades and a rural fire inspector.

 Some of the areas being burnt are in inaccessible country.

 At the Dalveen fire, an old building was under threat at 6.10pm. The fire had jumped Turner's Creek Rd at Dalveen.

