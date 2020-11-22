Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
News

Two fishermen rescued in waters off Gladstone

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:21 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men were rescued in seas off Gladstone early this morning after their fishing boat sank around 4am.

The pair activated their safety beacon from a life raft and were picked up by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter shortly after.

Rescue Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said the fishermen were well equipped to make themselves noticeable in the challenging conditions.

"They had flares and a beacon, which enabled his crew to fly straight to them, using a signal homer in the aircraft and night vision equipment," Mr Jowsey said.

The crew lowered a radio device down to the raft, to enable the men to maintain communications with rescuers, as it's believed their mobile phone had stopped working.

The pilot flew in a circle pattern, holding the position of the life raft, while Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue travelled to the scene, to safely collect the men.

Other search and rescue aircraft were also on scene.

It's believed the fishermen were well and in good spirits.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue gladstone water rescue water rescue
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

        Premium Content Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

        Whats On PHOTOS: Warwick ag event puts Southern Downs producers in the spotlight.

        ‘SCUM’: Warning after Southern Downs fuel tanker theft

        Premium Content ‘SCUM’: Warning after Southern Downs fuel tanker theft

        News One resident has revealed her shock after a ‘low life’ thief got away with over...

        Woman suffered ‘serious’ injuries in Darling Downs pub fight

        Premium Content Woman suffered ‘serious’ injuries in Darling Downs pub fight

        News It is alleged a woman intervened to stop two people fighting. What happened next...

        Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Premium Content Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Rural Littleproud and Furner exchange blows as Mayor calls for ‘blame game’ to be put...