Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
News

Two injured after ute rolls on Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Mar 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has suffered head injuries after a ute rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 8am after reports two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash.

A second patient, a woman, suffered leg injuries.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were tasked to the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the ute had rolled off the road and into an embankment.

Paramedics transported both patients to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

bloomsbury bruce highway crash crash mackay qas vehicle accident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital after ammonia leak

        premium_icon Man taken to hospital after ammonia leak

        News EMERGENCY services were called to the site of a Warwick business last night.

        • 24th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
        Crippling cost of virus cancels Warwick polocrosse

        premium_icon Crippling cost of virus cancels Warwick polocrosse

        Sport REALITY sunk in for the local polocrosse community, who face losing “up to 12...

        Saleyards sell on despite tough new coronavirus restrictions

        premium_icon Saleyards sell on despite tough new coronavirus restrictions

        News WARWICK agricultural industry holds out against calls for closure.

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Health Minister admits bungle in impact of shutdown