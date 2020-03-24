Two injured after ute rolls on Bruce Highway

A YOUNG man has suffered head injuries after a ute rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 8am after reports two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash.

A second patient, a woman, suffered leg injuries.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were tasked to the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the ute had rolled off the road and into an embankment.

Paramedics transported both patients to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.