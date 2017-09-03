26°
News

Two injured in night accident between Texas and Inglewood

AMBULANCE: Emergency Services Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC
by Gerard Walsh

TWO people in their 70s have suffered minor injuries after their car rolled over and ended up down an embankment on the Greenup Limevale Rd on Sunday night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 7.40pm and units from Inglewood and Texas are still on scene.

A QAS spokesman said it was likely the man and woman would be transported to Inglewood Hospital.

"They have chest pain from their seat belts,” he said.

"The people involved in the accident were travelling from Tenterfield.”

Police are on scene.

