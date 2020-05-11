FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

#KippaRing - paramedics are at the scene of a workplace incident in which a scaffold has reportedly collapsed, injuring two patients at 12.11pm. pic.twitter.com/4i1CFBBjaa — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) May 11, 2020

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse