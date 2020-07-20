Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR CRASH: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were at the scene of the Maryvale traffic crash.
CAR CRASH: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were at the scene of the Maryvale traffic crash.
News

Two involved in Maryvale traffic crash

Tessa Flemming
20th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene of a Maryvale traffic incident early this morning.

At around 8.30am, paramedics were called to Maryvale Back Road and Richards Rd to a xcrash reportedly involved a woman in her 30s and a young boy.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, there were no obvious injuries but the patients were taken to the Warwick Hospital as a precaution.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew arrived on scene but did not assist with any trapped passengers.

Warwick police were also on scene.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT PROPERTY: Warwick homes worth $1M+

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Warwick homes worth $1M+

        Property Here’s our postcode’s grandest properties, perfect for your next investment or planning your dream home.

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News Big cuts coming for JobKeeper payments will hit casuals

        WELCOME BACK: Farmers’ market produces the goods

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: Farmers’ market produces the goods

        News Stallholders and attendees alike were out in force at Warwick’s first farmers’...