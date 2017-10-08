Two men arrested in Warwick overnight

Police were called to incident at around 1am overnight.

TWO men were arrested outside the Horse and Jockey Motel overnight.

Police were called to a street disturbance involving a large number of people at about 1am, which took place outside the licensed premises.

This resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Warwick male, who was charged with a public nuisance offence.

A 21-year-old male from Warwick was also arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence and obstructing police.

Both men were released, and are set to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 25.