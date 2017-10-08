26°
Two men arrested in Warwick overnight

Police were called to incident at around 1am overnight.
Police were called to incident at around 1am overnight.
Sean Teuma
TWO men were arrested outside the Horse and Jockey Motel overnight.

Police were called to a street disturbance involving a large number of people at about 1am, which took place outside the licensed premises.

This resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old Warwick male, who was charged with a public nuisance offence.

A 21-year-old male from Warwick was also arrested and charged with a public nuisance offence and obstructing police.

Both men were released, and are set to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on October 25.

