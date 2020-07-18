Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
Last night, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a property north of Rockhampton where two men sustained burns to their hands and feet. Photo: Allan Reinikka
News

FIRE HEROS! Two men rush into burning tent to save children

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Jul 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men suffered burns to their hands and feet last night after they rushed into a burning tent to save two young children on a property north of Rockhampton.

At 11.11pm, paramedics were called to a property off Styx Rd, Ogmore, where two men in their 20s and a child had reportedly suffered burns.

One of the men was flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue in a serious but stable condition with significant burns to his hands and feet.

One of the children sustained minor burns to his leg and did not require transport to hospital.

His father sustained burns to the souls of his feet and was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

burns ogmore queensland ambulance service racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man spits in brother-in-law’s face during fight at work

        premium_icon Man spits in brother-in-law’s face during fight at work

        Crime The Warwick father’s conduct was described as ‘revolting’ and ‘disgusting’ by the magistrate.

        Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        premium_icon Accused drug traffickers released on bail

        News The four were arrested after Southern Downs police raided nine properties this...

        Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        premium_icon Man who stalked neighbour burned in jailhouse attack

        News The Southern Downs truck driver had boiling water poured over him, causing...

        New discovery ready to supply months of water security

        premium_icon New discovery ready to supply months of water security

        News The project is ‘shovel-ready’ to provide Warwick with hundreds of much-needed...