Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children are unaccounted for and 11 others are in hospital after a fire destroyed a home overnight.
Two children are unaccounted for and 11 others are in hospital after a fire destroyed a home overnight.
Breaking

Two children missing and 11 others injured during house fire

by Alex Turner-Cohen
7th Jun 2020 10:54 AM

A fire tore through a Victorian home last night with 13 people believed to have been inside.

Eleven people were rushed to hospital and another two - both believed to be children - are missing after the house fire in Tyaak, central Victoria, a rural community 100km north of Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at Cunninghams Road about 11.40pm last night.

It took 15 fire crews more than two hours to put out the fire in the two-bedroom home.

Eleven people were injured in the blaze, including children, and all have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A rescue helicopter helped transported the injured to hospital.
A rescue helicopter helped transported the injured to hospital.

Footage from the scene shows rescue helicopters and ambulances transporting the injured to hospital.

A crime scene has been set up at the home, but the exact circumstances around how the fire was lit are yet to be determined, Victoria Police said in a statement.

Originally published as Two missing, 11 injured in house fire

9News captured injured residents being loaded into an ambulance.
9News captured injured residents being loaded into an ambulance.
house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        START YOUR ENGINES: Warwick drags are back on track

        premium_icon START YOUR ENGINES: Warwick drags are back on track

        Motor Sports Warwick Dragway have a full weekend of racing coming up in their first post-coronavirus events.

        FINAL RESULT: Warwick’s best hairdresser revealed

        premium_icon FINAL RESULT: Warwick’s best hairdresser revealed

        News The community’s votes are in, and one Warwick hairdresser has been declared a cut...

        Easing restrictions give wineries renewed hope for winter

        premium_icon Easing restrictions give wineries renewed hope for winter

        News One Southern Downs winery has already reopened their cellar doors to the community...

        Man jailed for sexual abuse of six-year-old daughter

        premium_icon Man jailed for sexual abuse of six-year-old daughter

        News The 41-year-old Warwick man will serve years in jail for the offence.