Two missing bushwalkers found late Saturday

A view of Sundown National Park near where one bushwalker was lost on Saturday.

AFTER searching and finding two missing women in the Wallangarra area on Saturday, Sergeant Alan Baker has urged all bushwalkers to enjoy the great outdoors but take some precautions before taking off on foot.

A woman walking in thick bush on the edge of Sundown National Park west of Ballandean became separated from her husband and walking companion at 2pm Saturday.

"Four police officers in three cars responded in rough terrain and she was lost for two hours before finding her own way out," Sgt Baker said.

At 7pm, an Ipswich woman became separated from her walking companions in the Girraween National Park.

Sgt Baker said fortunately she had mobile phone coverage.

"I walked into the park with the head ranger at Girraween and we located her about 8pm on the Castle Rock Walking Track," he said.

After both missing bushwalkers were found safe and well, Sgt Baker said it was important for bushwalkers to take some basic precautions.

"Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged but beware some areas don't have mobile coverage," he said.

"Ensure you are not detached from your walking companions and are dressed for potential issues. The woman missing at Girraween didn't have a coat to put over her singlet and it was a pretty cold last night."

He also urged bushwalkers to make note of the road or track where they started walking so as to be able to give searchers an idea of their location if they became lost.