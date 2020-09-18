Two more charged: ‘Bats, blades’ in deadly park melee

TWO more men were on Thursday night charged over an alleged gang attack at Zillmere in which 12 men used "bats and edged blades" to attack 13 people, including one who died.

It is understood detectives used CCTV and mobile phone towers to initially identify 10 men aged between 18 and 32 who were charged with the murder of 19-year-old Girum Gebayaw Mekonnen.

Two Redbank Plains men, aged 19 and 26, were last night also charged with murder and other offences over the attack. They will face court today.

The 10 other accused men faced Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday after being charged with almost 150 offences relating to the violent Sunday night park brawl.

Girum Mekonnen, 19, died as a result of the incident at Zillmere on Sunday arvo. Picture: Facebook

Most of the men are understood to have been born overseas and include a student, a sprinkler fitter and an Aurizon employee.

Four of the 10 men charged are also brothers.

The men, who have all been charged with murder and varying counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, are Kresto Wal Wal, 24, Yohana Wal Wal, 19, Gabreal Wal Wal, 27, Santo Wal, 32, Majok Riel Majok, 18, Juma Makuol Deng Makuol, 23, and Chan Kuchmol Kon, 24, all from Redbank Plains, and Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, 21, of Bray Park, Alex Edward Deng, 18, of Collingwood Park and Goodna man Joseph Lokolong, 24.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Crawford of Rostron Carlyle Rojas Lawyers, who is acting for the four Wal brothers, said investigators had used mobile phone tower data and CCTV footage to identify the alleged offenders.

"But there is no direct evidence or witnesses identifying who is supposed to have done what," he said.

Mr Crawford said his clients were likely to apply for Supreme Court bail in the coming weeks and all would be defending the charges.

"They're not a part of a gang and they have no criminal convictions," he said.

Tensions were running high outside the court yesterday with people understood to be family of the defendants witnessed arguing.

Defence lawyer Andrew Owens, representing Anas Ayman Abdu Musa, said his client claimed he wasn't even at the park during the attack and would fight the charges and likely apply for bail.

Family and friends of some of the men charged over Sunday night’s deadly attack outside court in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"He definitely will fight the charges," Mr Owens said. "He has done an interview with police indicating he wasn't present at the time but obviously we'll have to review that and see what comes.

"He's doing well, it's obviously pretty overwhelming to be charged with murder in such a serious matter but he's keeping his head up."

According to court documents, two of the men have also been charged with an offence of disobedience to lawful order issued by statutory authority.

One of the men, Juma Makuol, had three outstanding warrants for his arrest when police picked him up on Wednesday and is also facing a string of outstanding charges relating to separate incidents including an alleged fraud late last year and an alleged stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle in May.

Majok and Deng were yesterday each further charged with the disobedience offence, which is believed to relate to their alleged refusal to allow police access to digital devices such as phones.

All of the cases were adjourned until November 16.

Originally published as Two more charged: 'Bats, blades' in deadly park melee