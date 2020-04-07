Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Two mums with coronavirus give birth in QLD

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
7th Apr 2020 11:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS positive patients have successfully given birth under new isolation measures at the Gold Coast's leading public hospital.

It can be revealed that over the last month two women, one confirmed positive, another suspected to have the virus, gave birth with the help of the team at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Both women who are in a stable condition and gave birth to healthy babies.

 

 

Both mums delivered healthy babies. Picture: iStock.
Both mums delivered healthy babies. Picture: iStock.

In order to prepare for the births, the team at the GCUH trained using number of simulations in which they were required to don personal protective equipment while delivering a baby both naturally and via caesarean.

It is understood the new mothers gave birth in the hospital's negative pressure rooms, as per infection control guidelines.

Gold Coast Health said all mothers can be assured they are in the best hands should they be required to give birth while coronavirus measures are in place.

As of Monday afternoon, 175 people have tested positive for the virus on the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Two mums with coronavirus give birth on Gold Coast

More Stories

children coronavirus health parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus closures cost Southern Downs jobs, livelihoods

        premium_icon Coronavirus closures cost Southern Downs jobs, livelihoods

        News “I DON’T think we’re going to get through this.” Father-of-seven devastated by losses.

        YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best childcare

        premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Warwick’s best childcare

        News WHO do you want to thank for their hard work and dedication in caring for your...

        Rising unemployment sparks concerns for animal abandonment

        premium_icon Rising unemployment sparks concerns for animal abandonment

        News SOUTHERN Downs Ark pleas for help as they struggle to feed hundreds of hungry...

        Residents take to driveways for Anzac Day

        premium_icon Residents take to driveways for Anzac Day

        News Here’s how the Southern Downs is getting creative in its tributes to our heroes...