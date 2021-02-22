Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigate circumstances of unit fire
Police investigate circumstances of unit fire
News

Two people missing after fire ravages unit block

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
22nd Feb 2021 9:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people remain unaccounted for after a fire tore through a unit south of Brisbane early this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended a unit block on Myola Street in Browns Plains at 4am. They managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes.

Crews are yet to be able to gain access to the two-storey brick unit, with two people remaining unaccounted for.

Police have declared a crime scene are investigating the circumstances of the blaze, with fire investigators assisting.

Paramedics also attended the scene on standby but did not treat any patients.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Two people missing after fire ravages unit block

More Stories

apartment block brisbane editors picks fire

Just In

    Just In

      Origin makes an MCG comeback

      Origin makes an MCG comeback
      • 22nd Feb 2021 9:16 AM

      Top Stories

        Thieves ransack Warwick house

        Premium Content Thieves ransack Warwick house

        News Cash, jewellery and mower among items stolen in brazen break-in.

        • 22nd Feb 2021 10:30 AM
        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Historic vaccine rollout plots path back to normal life: CHO

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives