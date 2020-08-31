Menu
'Significant' bites after dogs attack in Toowoomba backyard

Alexia Austin
by
31st Aug 2020 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
MONDAY, 4.30PM: A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said two people, one in their 20s and one in their 30s, had been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with significant bites and lacerations after a dog attack.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial reports stated a woman had been attacked in the backyard of a property by three dogs. 

He said council had secured the animals and removed them from the property following the attack. 

EARLIER: MULTIPLE ambulance crews are at the scene of a dog attack in Harlaxton, which happened just after 3pm.

It has been reported by the Queensland Ambulance Service that two patients are being treated for significant injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs at a location just off the New England Highway.

More to follow.  

