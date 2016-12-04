Two rescue choppers sent to Gap Creek in one day

TWO LifeFlight Rescue helicopters flew to Gap Creek Farm within 30 minutes of each other for separate motocross incidents yesterday afternoon.

Both the Toowoomba and Sunshine Coast LifeFlight helicopters arrived minutes apart from each other after responding to separate crashes.

The Sunshine Coast crew airlifted a 26-year -old Gold Coast man to the PA Hospital.

He suffered a lower leg injury after colliding with a tree on his motocross bike.

The Toowoomba crew airlifted another 29-year-old Gold Coast man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a broken leg.

He fell from his motocross bike after attempting a jump.

Both patients traveled in a stable condition.